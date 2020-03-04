Facebook gives WHO free ads to combat coronavirus misinformation

Facebook is going to run free ads from the World Health Organization on its platform to counter coronavirus misinformation.
“We’re giving the WHO as many free ads as they need for their coronavirus response along with other in-kind support,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post.
Zuckerberg also said that when users search for “coronavirus” on Facebook, they are going to see a pop-up that directs them to the World Health Organization or their local health authority for the latest information.
The social media giant has already said that it would ban ads that claimed to prevent or cure the coronavirus. Facebook reiterated that it’s removing false claims and conspiracy theories that have been flagged by leading global health organizations.
“We’re also blocking people from running ads that try to exploit the situation — for example, claiming that their product can cure the disease,” Zuckerberg wrote.
He also explained that researchers are using Facebook data, including mobility data and population density maps, to understand how the virus is spreading.
Zuckerberg says that Facebook is looking for more ways to help contain the outbreak.
Source: Facebook
