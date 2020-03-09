PREVIOUS|
Motorola Edge+ logo and FCC listing surface online

The leak was tweeted by XDA Developer's editor-in-chief

Mar 9, 2020

6:25 PM EDT

Motorola’s flip phone might have been a reported failure, but the company is still looking to launch a flagship smartphone in the near future.

XDA Developer’s Mishaal Rahman found the logo for the Motorola Edge+, as well as the device’s FCC listing.

According to Rahman’s tweet, the phone will sport a Snapdragon 865 processor, a 6.67-inch 2340 x 1080 curved 90Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery and up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also supports 6K resolution video recording with an HEVC toggle on the handset’s edge.

This flagship will hit Verizon, according to the editor-in-chief, and it will support 5G.

The FCC listing also showcases that the handset sports a triple rear-facing camera setup.

It’s unclear if this phone will come to Canada, but it’s good to see Motorola returning to form with a new flagship handset.

Rahman also mentions that there’s a new ‘Motorola One Mid’ handset that features a Snapdragon 675 processor, a 6.53-inch 2340 x 1080p display and a 4,000mAh battery. Additionally, there’s also a G8 Power Lite smartphone with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with a 5,000mAh battery.

Image Credit: OnLeaks & Pricebaba

Source: Mishaal Rahman 

