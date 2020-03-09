PREVIOUS
Google Maps now features Lens-powered integrated menu scanning

Mar 9, 2020

6:00 PM EDT

Google Maps

Google has updated its Maps app with a new menu scanning feature.

With Google Lens, users can scan physical menus at restaurants to get additional dining information.

By adding this functionality to Maps, users can learn more about a restaurant by simply browsing through any images that other users have left.

Often, users leave pictures of menus, especially in cases where a restaurant hasn’t done so on its website.

Now, Maps can use Lens to scan and process these menu photos for you right from within the app.

In doing so, Lens can highlight popular dishes and let you single out specific text. The latter option could prove especially useful if you’re unsure of what to make of a certain listed dish. Simply highlight the desired food item and Lens will bring up pictures and other information.

The new Lens functionality is rolling out now to Maps on Android.

Via: XDA Developers

