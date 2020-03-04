Here’s what’s hitting Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in early March 2020

Every few weeks, Microsoft releases a new batch of games on its Xbox Game Pass on-demand subscription service for Xbox One and PC.
Here’s what’s coming to the service in the first half of March 2020. Note that game lineups differ between Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC.
Xbox One
- March 5th — NBA 2K20, Train Sim World 2020
- March 11th — Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- March 12th — Pikuniku
PC
On March 3rd, Microsoft launched Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary in the Master Chief Collection on Game Pass for PC.
Additionally, Game Pass for PC subscribers will be able to download these games later this month:
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Pikuniku
- Train Sim World 2020
Note that Microsoft doesn’t reveal the drop dates for PC Game Pass titles in its blog posts. Instead, the company suggests you follow the official Xbox Game Pass for PC Twitter account for specific release timing.
From March 13th to 15th on both console and PC, Microsoft will also kick off a Game Pass-exclusive beta for its multiplayer battling game Bleeding Edge. The first beta — also exclusive to Game Pass — ran last month.
Meanwhile, March 13th will also see the Xbox One and PC launch of State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition — a free update to State of Decay 2 through Game Pass that brings three add-on packs, cross-platform multiplayer and more.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 CAD. This includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Game Pass for Console costs $11.99/month on its own, while Game Pass for PC is currently offered at the introductory beta price of $17.99/quarter.
