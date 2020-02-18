Here’s what’s hitting and leaving Xbox Game Pass in late February 2020

Microsoft has revealed the second batch of games that are coming to its Xbox Game Pass service on both console and PC in the latter half of the month.
Note that the lineup is a bit different per platform.
Console
Starting on February 20th, Microsoft will release Ninja Gaiden 2 for Game Pass.
Five days later, Microsoft will launch Kingdom Hearts 3, Two Point Hospital and Wasteland Remastered. Previously, Microsoft revealed that Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, and Kingdom Hearts 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue will also be hitting the service sometime during this year.
Yakuza 0 hits Game Pass on February 26th. This is especially notable as this is the first time the title will be available on Xbox, and Jackbox Party Pack 3 on the 27th.
PC
In February, Game Pass PC subscribers can get Indivisible, Reigns: Game of Thrones, Two Point Hospital, Wasteland Remastered and Yakuza 0.
Note that Microsoft doesn’t reveal the drop dates for PC Game Pass titles in its blog posts. Instead, the company suggests you follow the official Xbox Game Pass for PC Twitter account for specific release timing.
Leaving Game Pass
Microsoft also lists what games are leaving its video game subscription service.
- Fallout 3
- Just Cause 4
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Snake Pass
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 CAD. This includes Game Pass for both console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Game Pass for Console costs $11.99/month on its own, while Game Pass for PC is currently offered at the introductory beta price of $17.99/quarter.
