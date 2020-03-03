Fido sale includes $100 online activation credit, $0 phones

Rogers flanker brand Fido also rolled out new deals as part of a sale, joining Koodo in offering some deals on phones.
There are quite a few deals going on, so we’ll break down the offers and highlight some of the best phone discounts below. To start, Fido says if you activate any new phone online with its new Fido Payment Program, it’ll waive the $40 setup service fee and give customers a $60 bill credit. That’s a $100 savings in total. Fido is offering a deal on its home internet plans as well, which nets you $20 off for the first 12 months.
Other than that, Fido is just offering discounts on phones. Since Fido switched to a device financing model, most phones (with a few major exceptions) start at $0. The actual savings are found in the financing price.
We break it down below:
- Samsung Galaxy S10 – $0 down with $19.99 per month financing (after bill credit, normally $52.08 per month)
- iPhone XR – $0 down with $33.75 per month financing
- Samsung Galaxy A70 – $0 down with $14.99 financing (after bill credit, normally $29.16 per month)
- iPhone 11 – $205 down with $33.33 per month financing
- Pixel 3a – $0 down with $9.99 per month financing (after bill credit, normally $27.08)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ – $40 down with $33.32 per month financing (after bill credit, normally $56.66)
- Huawei P30 Pro – $0 down with $30 per month financing (after bill credit, normally $50)
- Google Pixel 4 XL – $0 with $29.99 per month financing (after bill credit, normally $55.37)
All in all, there are some excellent discounts available, especially when you factor in the $100 online activation offer. If you’re curious about how Fido’s new device financing works, check out our full explainer here.
You can view all the deals here.
