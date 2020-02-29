PREVIOUS|
News

GDC postponed over coronavirus fears, will host event ‘later this summer’

The announcement comes as several significant companies say they won't attend GDC

Feb 29, 2020

9:02 AM EST

0 comments

GDC

The organizers of the annual Game Developers Conference (GDC) announced they will postpone the 2020 event until later this year.

GDC’s decision comes after several prominent companies, including Blizzard, Microsoft, Amazon and Epic Games, dropped out of the conference over coronavirus concerns. GDC is the lastest big tech event cancelled because of coronavirus in 2020, following in the wake of Mobile World Congress (MWC) and Facebook’s F8 developer conference.

“After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference this March,” the organizers wrote in an announcement post shared on the GDC website.

“Having spent the past year preparing for the show with our advisory boards, speakers, exhibitors, and event partners, we’re genuinely upset and disappointed not to be able to host you at this time.”

While the organizers didn’t share any specifics about when it will host the event, they wrote that they intend to host a GDC event “later in the summer.”

CNET notes that those who registered for GDC will receive emails about registration and refunds. Further, some developer talks and presentations, as well as the Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice Awards, will be streamed online.

GDC was slated to take place from March 16th to 20th in San Francisco, California.

Image credit: GDC

Source: GDC Via: CNET

Related Articles

Business

Feb 10, 2020

4:27 PM EST

Criminal groups are using email scams to exploit coronavirus fears

News

Feb 26, 2020

10:21 AM EST

Facebook to ban ads that claim to cure or prevent the coronavirus

News

Feb 19, 2019

11:12 AM EST

Google will unveil its livestreaming game platform at GDC 2019 in March

News

Feb 27, 2020

1:37 PM EST

Facebook cancels annual F8 conference over coronavirus concerns

Comments