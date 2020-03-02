PREVIOUS|
Amazon Canada discounts Anker’s ‘Soundcore’ products and a portable monitor

These offers are only available for today, March 2nd

Mar 2, 2020

6:46 PM EST

Amazon Canada’s deals of the day include portable monitors, speakers and more.
The four electronic products in the offer include:

Check them out, https://www.amazon.ca/gp/goldbox/“>here.

