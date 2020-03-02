Google is bringing two new updates to Chrome OS devices.
The first on the list is Ambient EQ, which allows a device’s screen to adapt to the environment. Whether you’re outdoors, indoors, or watching a movie in your with the only thing dimly lighting up your room is your Chromebook’s display, Ambient EQ will adjust the white balance and the temperature of the screen to make it easier on your eyes.
The first product to get the feature is Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook that’s most likely not coming to Canada, though we’ve reached out to Samsung to verify.
Following Ambient EQ, Google is bringing Netflix picture-in-picture to Chrome OS. Now users will be able to watch videos on a much smaller screen so that they’re still able to get some work done. This should be available on any Chrome OS device that has the Netflix app from the Google Play Store no set up is needed.
Source: Google Blog
