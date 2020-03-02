Google Store offering free keyboard attachment with Pixel Slate purchase

The Google Store is offering up to $259 off an accessory with the purchase of any Pixel Slate.
Now, customers who buy the Chromebook can choose to get one of the following accessories at no additional cost:
Midnight Blue Pixelbook Pen — $129 CAD value
Brydge G-Type Keyboard — $219.99 value
Pixel Slate Keyboard — $259 value
Once you’ve added your desired accessory to your cart, the discount will automatically apply at checkout.
The Pixel Slate, meanwhile, starts at $649. More information can be found here.
Comments