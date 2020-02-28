PREVIOUS|
News

iOS 13.4 beta hints Apple could be working on Wi-Fi ‘OS Recovery’ feature

Wi-Fi-based operating system recovery has been part of macOS for years

Feb 28, 2020

2:24 PM EST

0 comments

iPhone 11 Series

Recovery over Wi-Fi could be coming to iOS, according to new code uncovered by 9to5Mac in the iOS 13.4 developer beta.

While restoring an iPhone or iPad from a Mac or PC used to make sense, over the last few years, both Apple’s smartphone and tablet have grown more independent from the company’s desktop ecosystem. For example, I can’t even remember the last time I plugged my iPhone into my MacBook Pro — there’s just really no reason to do it anymore.

iOS 13.4’s third beta reportedly includes references to a feature called ‘OS Recovery.’ 9to5Mac speculates that this could be a new way to restore the iPhone, iPad — and possibly even other Apple devices like the Apple Watch and HomePod — directly over-the-air via Wi-Fi.

Further, it also might be possible to connect an iPhone or an iPad to other Apple devices, similar to Apple’s Migration Tool, to recover a device.

The feature doesn’t actually work yet, so it’s possible Apple could remove it before the beta’s public release.

Apple’s Mac devices have featured internet-based recovery options for years. I’ve needed to use this recovery option a few times when formatting a Mac after accidentally deleting the partition that includes the operating system.

As someone who is often flashing both developer and public iOS/iPadOS beta software on their devices, I hope this feature makes its way into the final release of iOS 13.4.

Source: 9to5Mac 

Related Articles

News

Sep 24, 2019

1:11 PM EDT

Apple’s new iPadOS is available to download now

News

Feb 27, 2020

5:16 PM EST

Apple is reopening its factories as China gets ‘coronavirus under control’

News

Jan 28, 2020

1:41 PM EST

Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1 that includes option to turn off UI chip in iPhone 11

News

Feb 20, 2020

3:55 PM EST

Microsoft is developing Defender antivirus for iOS and Android

Comments