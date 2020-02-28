PREVIOUS|
Alleged OnePlus 8 5G ‘Start Guide’ leaks online

Feb 28, 2020

12:43 PM EST

It looks like the OnePlus 8 5G’s ‘Start Guide’ pamphlet may have hit Slashleaks.

The document prominently showcases the front of the handset. If this is correct, the device will sport an in-display left aligning selfie shooter, a volume rocker, a power button and the alert slider that is now common on all OnePlus phones.

Additionally, the smartphone features an in-display fingerprint and a curved display.

However, there’s always a possibility OP8 5G device leak might be fake. In the past, the OnePlus 8 has been rumoured to feature a time-of-flight sensor and a 6.65-inch 90Hz screen.

OnePlus is expected to officially reveal the OnePlus 8 at some point in the next few months.

Source: Slashleaks

