Alleged OnePlus 8 5G ‘Start Guide’ leaks online

It looks like the OnePlus 8 5G’s ‘Start Guide’ pamphlet may have hit Slashleaks.
The document prominently showcases the front of the handset. If this is correct, the device will sport an in-display left aligning selfie shooter, a volume rocker, a power button and the alert slider that is now common on all OnePlus phones.
Additionally, the smartphone features an in-display fingerprint and a curved display.
After some quick investigation I can tell this is fake.https://t.co/ttY1jQU9xK pic.twitter.com/ltp2YsyAkm
— Max J. (@MaxJmb) February 28, 2020
However, there’s always a possibility OP8 5G device leak might be fake. In the past, the OnePlus 8 has been rumoured to feature a time-of-flight sensor and a 6.65-inch 90Hz screen.
OnePlus is expected to officially reveal the OnePlus 8 at some point in the next few months.
Source: Slashleaks
