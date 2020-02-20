TekSavvy partners with Ericsson to expand rural network in Southwestern Ontario

TekSavvy has partnered with Ericsson to upgrade and expand its rural fixed wireless access network in Southwestern Ontario.
The partnership between the two companies will serve rural communities in Chatham-Kent, Elgin, Lambton and Middlesex areas.
TekSavvy says it will leverage Ericsson’s radio system hardware and software to modernize its existing network. Ericsson is also going to provide TekSavvy with cloud infrastructure and advanced microwave links that will allow for future evolution to 5G.
“TekSavvy is an example of how an independent internet service provider can leverage best-in-class solutions from Ericsson in the delivery of robust rural broadband services at a level equal to the national players,” Charlie Burns, the CTO of TekSavvy, said in a press release.
The carrier says that its wireless investments will improve rural broadband for more than 30,000 addresses in Southwestern Ontario.
It should be noted that this is the first partnership between TekSavvy and Ericsson.
Source: TekSavvy
Comments