Telus says its service now reaches every B.C. community with 1,000 residents

Telus says that it now brings wireless connectivity to every community in B.C. with a population of 1,000 or more residents.
The Vancouver-based national carrier is celebrating a new milestone and says it was able to reach it after bringing wireless service to the communities of Gold River on Vancouver Island, and Ahousaht off the coast of Tofino.
This is in addition to the other smaller communities with fewer than 1,000 residents that it has connected over the years.
“By bridging these geographical and digital divides, we are enabling the circumstances for entrepreneurs to start new businesses in remote or rural communities,” Darren Entwistle, the president and CEO of Telus said in a press release.
Telus says that more than 99 percent of British Columbians have access to the carrier’s 4G LTE network. The carrier also notes that it currently serves 179 of the province’s 203 Indigenous communities with wireless and broadband wireline technologies.
The national carrier has committed to invest $4.7 billion CAD through the province between 2017 and 2020.
Source: Telus
