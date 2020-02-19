Canada launching academic cluster dedicated to zero emissions bus research

The Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC) is partnering with seven Canadian research labs to work on and support low-carbon and smart mobility research.
CUTRIC is donating $4.2 million CAD to help kick start this project and keep it running for the next three years. Specifically, the company is looking to advance electric bus powertrain optimization that will improve bus motors, batteries and hydrogen fuel cell stacks. Beyond that, the research will also be geared towards enhancing electric bus security so they can’t be hacked.
Not only will this research help companies build electric buses, but it will help cities and municipalities determine what electric bus will work best for their residents and geography.
CURTRIC is hoping that this research will also help bolster Canada’s electric bus industry since both Nova Bus and New Flyer, among others, are Canadian companies that are working to transform their regular gas-powered bus offerings into EVs.
The research labs that are contributing to this project are OCAD University, Ontario Tech University, Queen’s University, the University of Windsor, Centennial College, York University and the Canadian Nuclear Labs.
Source: Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium
Comments