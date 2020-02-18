PREVIOUS
News

Blizzard is reportedly working on an Overwatch and Diablo TV adaptation

The Diablo series is heading to Netflix

Feb 18, 2020

9:09 PM EST

0 comments

Blizzard Entertainment seems to be doing something pretty cool with the Diablo and Overwatch series. President of Activation-Blizzard, Nick van Dyk, posted a project description on his LinkedIn about a TV adaptation for the series.

“Executive producer of Diablo, a TV adaptation of Blizzard Entertainment’s IP, rendered in anime style. The show is currently in pre-production for distribution worldwide through Netflix.

With my creative partner, developed and sold an animated series based Blizzard’s Overwatch franchise.”

Netflix is currently the distributor of the Diablo series, but it’s unclear who will make the Overwatch show. Though there are numerous streaming services that Blizzard can go with.

Personally I’d be very interested in an Overwatch series, as someone who played the game since it came out in 2016. Overwatch often has comics and other in-game lore, but we’re still missing information about many of its characters. And honestly when is Zenyatta going to get some love.

Source: Nick van Dyk 

Related Articles
News

Nov 1, 2019

4:23 PM EDT

Blizzard officially reveals ‘Overwatch 2’

News

Sep 25, 2019

9:08 PM EDT

Learn to make Canadian butter tarts with Overwatch cookbook

News

Oct 3, 2019

11:20 AM EDT

Joy-Cons can be aimed like laser pointers in Overwatch on Nintendo Switch

News

Nov 22, 2018

11:52 AM EST

Blizzard working on Pokémon Go-inspired Warcraft mobile game: report

Comments