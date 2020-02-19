Reddit user posts pictures of awesome-looking Pixel 3 with clear back

A user on Reddit has posted a picture showing off how the rear of the Pixel 3 looks with a clear backplate.
There’s no mention of how they did it, but it could have been as simple as a replacement back purchased off eBay.
A few years ago, the popular YouTube channel JerryRigEverything made a video that showcased scratching all of the paint off of the interior of the phone to make it clear, so this could be what the Reddit user did.
When you look at the photo, you can see that the two-toned look is still on the back of the phone.
The coolest part of this mod is that you can see precisely where the Qi-charging coil is located, which makes wirelessly charging the phone a little easier.
Source: Reddit (Pilotii101)
