Lexus, Ferrari and Infiniti enthusiasts can now look forward to Android Auto

BMW still isn't in the picture

Feb 13, 2020

8:09 PM EST

A few Android Auto holdouts are finally joining into the fold as Ferrari, Lexus and Infiniti adopt the Android-powered in-car infotainment solution.

These higher-end automakers have been holding out on the in-car Android interface. All three of these companies also support Apple’s CarPlay.

One of the notable holdouts remaining is BMW, which is listed as ‘Coming soon’ on the Android Auto website. There’s still no mention as to when the automaker will support the in-car infotainment system. Porsche is still a significant holdout as well.

Not every car from these companies is going to get support. Only the models listed below will support the system.

Ferrari

  • Ferrari GTC4Lusso 2019
  • Ferrari GTC4Lusso T 2019
  • Ferrari Portofino 2019

Lexus

  • ES 2020
  • NX 2020
  • RC 2020
  • RX 2020
  • UX 2020

Infiniti

