Here’s what’s coming to CTV Throwback and CTV Movies in March

There’s Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video and so many other streaming services available in Canada. While Bell has Crave, the company also offers streaming via CTV.ca and the CTV app.
Available in the CTV app is ‘CTV Throwback’ and ‘CTV Movies,’ which both offer free streaming of full seasons of classic series.
Launching on March 2nd is CTV.ca’s International Women’s Day Hub, which will sport female-focused films.
Here’s all of the content hitting CTV’s platforms in March:
New to CTV Throwback in March
Hazel (Seasons 1-5) – March 5
Oh Baby (Seasons 1 and 2) – March 5
That’s My Mama(Seasons 1 and 2) – March 5
Baywatch (Seasons 2 and 3) – March 10
Love Child (Seasons 1-4) – March 12
The Wrong Girl (Seasons 1 and 2) – March 12
Good Advice (Seasons 1 and 2) – March 19
Strong Medicine (Seasons 1-6) – March 19
All That Glitters (Season 1) – March 26
The Big C (Seasons 1-4) – March 26
New to CTV Movies in March
All About My Mother – March 12
All the Real Girls – March 12
Enough – March 12
In the Cut – March 12
Orlando – March 12
Girl, Interrupted – March 19
Gloria (1980) – March 19
Gloria (1999) – March 19
Riding in Cars with Boys – March 19
Center Stage – March 26
Crush (2002) – March 26
Elektra Luxx – March 26
Flirting with Forty – March 26
Lucy (2003) – March 26
Revenge of the Middle-Aged Woman – March 26
