Google’s Messages app might soon get new ‘reactions’ feature

It looks like Google’s Messages app is getting a few new useful features.
The latest Google Messages beta version 5.7 “Unicorn” includes code that indicates the app is set to soon get new features like the ability to add emote reactions to messages and drawing on images.
If you’re an Android user, you’ve probably encountered a message from an iPhone contact that reads, “Loved an image.” It looks like Google’s Messages app will soon get a feature that allows users also to add very similar reactions to messages.
9to5Google’s Dylan Roussel was able to get the feature to work. According to Roussel, users will be able to press and hold on a message to select the reaction.
A material theme search bar and the ability to doodle on images before you send them, is also coming to Google’s Android Messages app according to the beta.
Source: 9to5Google
