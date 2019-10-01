Google Messages app beta now sports system-wide dark mode

Google launched a new update for the Messages app beta. The update features a system-wide dark mode functionality, getting rid of the specific ‘enable/disable dark mode’ toggle.
With Android 10, system-wide dark mode has become a hot topic. Going into settings and enabling dark mode from there will automatically change many other apps into the dark theme. This saves time from selecting the feature in each individual app.
While not every app complies with system-wide dark mode, apps like Slack, Files, Calendar and now the Messages app do.
The update comes with version 5.0.0.55 of the Messages app.
The change also features an updated media button and sports the emoji symbol in the text field.
Source: 9to5Google
