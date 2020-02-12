PREVIOUS
News

Telus files trademark for asset and pet tracking device

This seems to be an extension of an existing asset tracking device

Feb 12, 2020

11:18 AM EST

0 comments

Telus Track

Telus has filed a trademark for ‘Track+,’ which it describes as an “electronic device and software for asset tracking and pet tracking.”

The application was filed on January 14th and formalized on January 24th. Otherwise, the application doesn’t reveal anything else about the product.

That said, the company currently offers a ‘Telus Track‘ device to help businesses track assets. Specifically, the wireless device is battery-powered and uses GPS to provide real-time traffic data and other alerts. The Track+ seems to take this further and offer pet tracking tools.

It’s likely that Telus is working on some sort of Tile-like tracking device. Rumours have circulated for months that Apple has plans to release its own tracking device called the ‘AirTag.’

Image credit: Telus

Source: Canadian Trademarks Database

Related Articles

News

Feb 10, 2020

7:07 AM EST

Telus and Koodo activation fee increase goes into effect on February 13th

News

Feb 12, 2020

10:51 AM EST

Telus expected to have ‘positive’ Q4 2019 results: analyst

News

Feb 10, 2020

12:55 PM EST

Customers report Telus is throttling YouTube, Telus says it doesn’t

Comments