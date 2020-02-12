Telus files trademark for asset and pet tracking device

Telus has filed a trademark for ‘Track+,’ which it describes as an “electronic device and software for asset tracking and pet tracking.”
The application was filed on January 14th and formalized on January 24th. Otherwise, the application doesn’t reveal anything else about the product.
That said, the company currently offers a ‘Telus Track‘ device to help businesses track assets. Specifically, the wireless device is battery-powered and uses GPS to provide real-time traffic data and other alerts. The Track+ seems to take this further and offer pet tracking tools.
It’s likely that Telus is working on some sort of Tile-like tracking device. Rumours have circulated for months that Apple has plans to release its own tracking device called the ‘AirTag.’
Image credit: Telus
Source: Canadian Trademarks Database
