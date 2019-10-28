PREVIOUS|
Apple’s Tile-like Bluetooth tracker rumoured to be called ‘AirTag’

It's unclear when Apple plans to reveal its often-rumoured Bluetooth tracker

Oct 28, 2019

2:57 PM EDT

We’ve seen countless rumours over the last few weeks regarding Apple’s Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device, but one piece of information has remained elusive now — what the device would actually be called.

New data pulled from iOS 13.2 by 9to5Mac indicates that Apple plans to call its tracker ‘AirTag.’ The device will pair with the iPhone just like Apple’s AirPods, allowing the user to track any item the AirTag is attached to using iOS 13’s ‘Find My’ app.

9to5Mac uncovered placeholder images for the device, along with photos of Apple’s AirPods, HomePod and more. The data also reveals that the AirTags will feature the ability to swap batteries, similar to Tile’s most recent trackers.

Apple’s AirTags are expected to feature more precise tracking when compared to similar devices, thanks to the iPhone 11’s ‘ultra-wideband’ U11 chip. It’s unclear when Apple plans to release its Bluetooth tracker, though some rumours point to a November launch date.

Apple recently revealed its AirPods Pro, the company’s upcoming high-end Bluetooth wireless earbuds with noise-cancelling.

Source: 9to5Mac

