Telus expected to have ‘positive’ Q4 2019 results: analyst

According to Scotiabank’s analysis, Canada’ national telecommunications carrier Telus is expected to have positive Q4 2019 results.
The carrier is expected to have 74,000 phone net subscriber additions, according to the bank’s telecom analyst Jeff Fan. In comparison, the carrier had around 84,000 phone net subscriber additions in Q4 2018.
Mobile phone churn rate is expected to be 1.12 percent in Q4 2019, which is up four basis points from the 1.08 percent reported in Q4 2018. Churn rate is the percentage of subscribers who discontinue their subscriptions in a month.
Further, phone ARPU (average revenue per user) is expected to be $59.71, while it was $60.30 in Q4 2018. This is a decrease of one percent.
Telus’ phone ABPU (average billing per user) is expected to be $72.70, while it was $72.19 in the same period a year ago. This depicts a 0.2 percent decrease.
Fan predicts that wireless service revenue is expected to grow by 2.4 percent, which “represents an acceleration in service revenue from 2 percent in Q3, which may be aggressive given the competitive landscape in the quarter.”
Telus is scheduled to release its Q4 2019 results on February 13th.
Comments