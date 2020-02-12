Nintendo adds several lesser-known NES and SNES games to Switch Online

It looks like Nintendo isn’t only adding big-name, well-known NES and SNES games to its Switch Online service.
The latest games to hit the subscription service are pretty much the definition of deep cuts. There are even two SNES titles that never made it to North America despite being translated to English for a European release, Pop’n Twinbee and Smash Tennis.
Other NES titles added this month include sidescroller Shadow of the Ninja and a game called Eliminator Boat Duel that looks somewhat similar to Micro Machines. As far as NES titles go, Eliminator Boat Duel looks pretty crazy for a game released in 1991.
All four titles are set to launch on Switch Online on February 19th. Switch Online is priced at $4.99 CAD for one month, $9.99 for three months and $24.99 for 12-months. A 12-month family membership is priced at $44.99.
It’s unclear if Nintendo has plans to ever expand beyond SNES and NES titles with Switch Online. I’m still hoping Nintendo 64 games will eventually make their way to the service.
