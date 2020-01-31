Telus offers $75 20GB Peace of Mind plan yet again

Telus has brought back its $75 20GB Peace of Mind plan yet again.
This marks the third time the Vancouver-based national telecom company has offered the $75 20GB plan this month. It appears to be a type of weekend deal — last time Telus offered it starting Friday, January 24th until Monday the 27th.
Likewise, this time around the offer is available until Monday, February 3rd.
Typically, Telus’ $75 Peace of Mind plan ships with 10GB of high-speed data followed by unlimited usage at a capped maximum speed of up to 512Kbps. The main difference here is that Telus doubled the amount of high-speed data available with the plan.
Telus also increased its base Peace of Mind Connect plan from $85 for 10GB to $85 for 20GB. Usually, customers would have to get a Peace of Mind Connect Plus plan for $100 per month to get 20GB of data.
Peace of Mind plans include unlimited Canada-wide text, picture and video messaging, unlimited Canada-wide calling, call display, call waiting, conference calling and voicemail. Connect plans allow customers to access their data on additional SIM-enabled devices like smartwatches and tablets.
All in all, it seems like a solid deal. It’s not clear if Telus plans to offer the $75 20GB plan again, so if you missed out on it before, now may be the time to spring for it. You can get it either as a BYOP offer or get a device with Telus’ Easy Payment device financing platform.
If you’re not with Telus and you aren’t keen on switching, just hold tight. Last time around, both Rogers and Bell joined in and offered $75 20GB plans as well.
You can learn more about the plan on Telus’ website.
