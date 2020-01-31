PREVIOUS|
Nintendo says it has no plans to launch a new Switch model in 2020

Don't expect the long-rumoured Switch Pro this year

Jan 31, 2020

10:45 AM EST

Nintendo says it has no plans to release a new iteration of the Switch this year.

In a briefing related to the company’s latest earnings release, president and CEO Shuntaro Furukawa said Nintendo will instead focus on “communicat[ing] the appeal” of the current Switch consoles.

Furukawa didn’t elaborate on how the company would do that, but he’s no doubt referring to the base Switch model — which was updated with improved battery life in August — and the dock-less, more affordable Switch Lite that released in September.

Nonetheless, there have been long-lasting rumours that Nintendo is developing a ‘Switch Pro’ that offers greater power, among other improvements. In March 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that Nintendo was working on two Switch models — the Lite and the Pro. Of course, the Lite ended up happening, although the summer release date mentioned by the WSJ was not met.

In the months since, rumours of the Switch Pro have persisted, including, most notably, in two separate reports this month — one from DigiTimes and a gaming company CEOand another from Wccftech

As a result, it’s mostly unclear what Nintendo’s hardware-related plans are for the year. So far, all that’s been revealed is an Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed Switch that will launch in Canada in March.

