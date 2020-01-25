Rogers launches limited-time $75 20GB Infinite plan deal

Toronto-based national telecom Rogers is the latest of the Big Three to roll out a promotional discount to its $95 20GB Infinite plan, bringing the price down to just $75 per month.
That puts the plan in line with the company’s usual base Infinite plan offer, which is $75 for 10GB of data. Getting double the data for the same price? Not bad at all. It’s worth noting that Rogers applies the $20 discount as a bill credit. The fine print on its website states that a plan change or phone upgrade will cancel the discount.
Rogers’ Infinite plans all offer unlimited usage with a cap on high-speed data. In this case, customers get 20GB of high-speed data. Any usage beyond that is throttled to a maximum speed of 512Kbps. Rogers still offers its $125 50GB Infinite plan as well.
Along with the data, customers get unlimited Canada-wide calling, text, picture and video messaging, voicemail, call and name display, as well as call waiting, forwarding and group calling. The plan includes access to Rogers’ Roam Like Home service, the Rogers app and online billing.
Additionally, the $75/20GB plan is eligible for Rogers’ add-a-line discount of $10 per month per additional line, allowing you to potentially get a $65/20GB plan.
It’s not entirely clear if the deal is available with Rogers’ Edge Financing and subsidy plans. On the carrier’s website, the $20 discount appears on its no tab (bring-your-own-device) plans. Clicking through the other tabs shows that discount applies to Edge Financing plans, as well as Rogers’ subsidy plans. However, when I go through the process of trying to purchase a device, the listed plan options do not show the $20 discount.
Rogers’ $75 20GB deal is only available for a limited time, and reportedly will no longer be available after January 27th. In other words, if you want to capitalize on this offer, you better act fast.
Bell also offers a $75 20GB plan. Telus offered the same deal until January 21st but has since brought it back. Telus’ new deal will only be around until January 27th.
You can learn more on Rogers’ website.
Comments