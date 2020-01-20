Bell offering limited time $75/20GB unlimited data plan

According to documents obtained by MobileSyrup, Bell is now matching Telus’ new 20GB unlimited plan option.
Bell’s deal is the carrier’s existing 20GB (unlimited) for $95 CAD plan, but with a $20 bill credit for 24 months. This makes the overall monthly cost $75, before you pay for the price of your phone.
That means if you get this plan and stick with it for over two years, then it will begin to cost $95 per pay period.
The plan is for ‘bring your own device’ customers and anyone who is upgrading or activating a new device with Bell’s SmartPay device financing plan.
It’s also worth noting that after you use your 20GB data cap with this plan, you have unlimited data usage but throttled down to 3G speeds.
As of the time of writing, Bell is not offing this plan online, but we have confirmed through customer service this is active and available to those interested. So if you’re thinking about capitalizing on this promotion, you may have to reach out to Bell and ask about it.
There’s no mention of when this sale ends but MobileSyrup will update this article as we get more information.
