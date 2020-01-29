Huawei denies report alleging that it colluded with Chinese intelligence

Huawei is denying a German report that claims that the telecom company colluded with Chinese intelligence.
“Huawei Technologies has never, and will never, do anything to compromise the security of networks and data of its customers. The Handelsblatt article repeats old, unfounded allegations without providing any concrete evidence whatsoever,” the Chinese company told Reuters.
The report cited a confidential ministry document that allegedly showed that Huawei had been cooperating with China’s secret authorities. The document stated that intelligence that was passed on to the U.S. showed that the company was unsafe to use for the deployment of 5G.
This comes after the U.K government has granted Huawei a limited role in the rollout of 5G in Britain, despite U.S. pressure to deny the company from any involvement.
Canada is now the only country in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance that hasn’t made a decision on Huawei yet. The other countries in the alliance include, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K and the U.S.
The U.S. has been pressuring Canada and the U.K. to not allow Huawei to participate in the deployment of 5G because it believes China could get a hold of state secrets.The U.S. national security advisor has similarly urged Canada to not use Huawei for 5G networks because it would jeopardize intelligence sharing between the two countries.
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains has said that Canada is studying the U.K.’s decision to use Huawei, but did not offer a timeline for when the government will make a decision on its own review.
Source: Reuters
