Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in February 2020

Every month, Sony offers free PlayStation 4 games to those subscribed to its premium PlayStation Plus service.
From February 4th to March 2nd, PS Plus members will be able to download BioShock: The Collection, The Sims 4 and Firewall: Zero Hour at no additional cost.
BioShock: The Collection
Developer: Irrational Games developed BioShock and BioShock: Infinite, 2K Marin made BioShock 2 and Blind Squirrel Games handled The Collection
Publisher: 2K Games (Borderlands franchise)
Genre: First-person shooter
Mode(s): Single-player
PS4 release date: September 13th, 2016
Metacritic score: 84
Regular PlayStation Store price: $79.99 CAD
This collection includes three acclaimed narrative-driven shooters — BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite. The first two games are set in the collapsed society of Rapture, while Infinite takes place in the militant Christian utopian city of Columbia.
All three games have been remastered for PS4 and include all of their original downloadable content.
It’s worth noting that 2K Games recently announced a new BioShock game that is being co-developed in Montreal, although it’s not likely to launch for several years.
The Sims 4
Developer: Developer: Maxis (Sims franchise)
Publisher: Electronic Arts (FIFA franchise)
Genre: Simulation
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
PS4 release date: November 14th, 2017
Metacritic score: 66
Regular PlayStation Store price: $51.99
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Sims, EA is offering The Sims 4 for free with PlayStation Plus. As with other games in the franchise, The Sims 4 allows you to create a character, customize your home and live out your day.
Firewall: Zero Hour
Developer: First Contact Entertainment (Solaris Offworld Combat)
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment (The Last of Us)
Genre: First-person shooter
Mode(s): Multiplayer
PS4 release date: August 28th, 2018
Metacritic score: 79
Regular PlayStation Store price: $29.99
In this tactical VR shooter, players must complete contracts by customizing weapon loadouts and teaming up with other people online.
It’s worth noting that Sony has only offered two free PS Plus games per month for the past while, making Firewall‘s inclusion here something of a bonus.
A PlayStation Plus subscription costs $69.99/year in Canada.
January’s free PlayStation Plus games will remain available until February 3rd. Xbox gamers, meanwhile, can find January’s free Xbox Games with Gold titles here and February’s lineup here.
Source: PlayStation
