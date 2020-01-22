WhatsApp for Android is getting dark mode soon

WhatsApp users on Android will soon be getting dark mode after the increasingly popular feature made an appearance in the latest beta version of the app.
It’s being called ‘Dark Theme,’ and is currently available to beta users who have version 2.20.13. Users can enable it in the ‘Chats’ section of the settings menu. You can choose to have the mode on or off permanently.
Or, you can just have the mode dictated by your phone’s battery saver settings or Android’s system-wide dark mode.
Some users have noted that the ‘dark theme’ is actually more grey than black. However, it does seem to appear a lot darker than the usual WhatsApp display and is definitely easier on the eyes.
WhatsApp is now the third Facebook-owned app to get dark mode after Facebook Messenger and Instagram.
‘Dark Theme’ is available to Android beta users, but it doesn’t seem that WhatsApp is allowing any more signups. It’s currently unknown when the feature will be available to non-beta users or to iOS users.
Image credit: WABetaInfo
Source: WABetaInfo, The Verge
