OnePlus shows off black leather concept phone

Jan 24, 2020

4:27 PM EST

A OnePlus employee has shared a picture of a black leather version of the concept phone it revealed at CES 2020. 

The black version looks just like the orange option, but it’s all black. The leather also appears to be a bit chunkier.

I’m sure lots of people want this phone, myself included, but it’s unlikely that it’s ever going to be sold.

That said, I do hope that OnePlus starts using leather on its regular phones or even its first-party cases.

I don’t know why, but this prototype and the yellow 7T prototype the company showed off a few months ago both look better than the phone colours OnePlus settled on.

