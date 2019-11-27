OnePlus designer teases gold OnePlus 7T mockup

A OnePlus designer has shared an image of the OnePlus 7T in a brilliant gold colour design
Unlike the rose gold tints that the company did with its Amond OnePlus 7 Pro, this design steals the look of a gold brick.
It’s bright yellow sheen looks surprisingly good and I wish the company would have decided to release the phone in this colour. Reports claim that the company was testing this design before it settled on ‘Glacier Blue’ and ‘Frosted Silver.’
As a huge fan of yellow phones so I’m hoping that OnePlus decides to release this phone to the masses soon or the next device comes with in hawt colour.
Source: GSMArena
