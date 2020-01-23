Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in February

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms for those who are fans of niche content.
For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly, as well as continuing series weekly.
Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in February:
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht: (02/04/2020) — new episodes on Mondays
- Shahs of Sunset: season 8 (02/10/2020) — new episodes on Mondays
- Summer House: season 4 (02/13/2020) — new episodes on Thursdays
- True Crime: In Ice Cold Blood: season 3 (02/14/2020) — new episodes on Friday
Here’s what’s going on this month:
- Love Island UK: season 6 — new episodes daily
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta: season 12 — on Mondays
- Snapped: season 26 — on Mondays
- Murdered by Morning: season 1 — on Mondays
- Meet the Frasers: season 1 — on Tuesdays
- Spy Games: season 1 — on Tuesdays
- Watch What Happens Live: season 17 — on Tuesdays/Saturdays
- Vanderpump Rules: season 8 — on Wednesdays
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey: season 10 — on Thursdays
- Very Cavallari: season 3 — on Fridays
The Hayu app includes more than 250 shows and 7,000 downloadable episodes. Shows like Below Deck, Keeping up With the Kardashians and The Real Housewives are available on the streaming service.
Hayu is priced at $5.99 CAD per month.
Comments