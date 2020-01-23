PlayStation Store now running new ‘Totally Digital’ sale on PS4 games

Sony has kicked off its latest ‘Totally Digital’ PS4 game sale on the PlayStation Store.
As the name suggests, this sale focuses on games that are only offered digitally, rather than at retail as well.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- The Council — Complete Season — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Don’t Starve Together — $9.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete — $7.74 (regularly $30.99)
- Inside — $10.79 (regularly $26.99)
- The Forest — $16.19 (regularly $29.99)
- Life is Strange 2 Complete Season — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Undertale — $16.99 (regularly $19.99)
- A Way Out — $23.99 (regularly $39.99)
It’s worth noting that Guacamelee! 2 was developed by Toronto-based DrinkBox Studios, while Vancouver-based Klei Entertainment and Endnight Games developed Don’t Starve Together and The Forest, respectively.
Altogether, there are more than 500 titles discount; see the full list here. The sales run until February 5th.
Image credit: Square Enix
Comments