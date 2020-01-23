PREVIOUS|
News

PlayStation Store now running new ‘Totally Digital’ sale on PS4 games

A few Canadian-made games are discounted

Jan 23, 2020

8:06 PM EST

0 comments

Life is Strange 2

Sony has kicked off its latest ‘Totally Digital’ PS4 game sale on the PlayStation Store.

As the name suggests, this sale focuses on games that are only offered digitally, rather than at retail as well.

Here are some of the most notable deals:

It’s worth noting that Guacamelee! 2 was developed by Toronto-based DrinkBox Studios, while Vancouver-based Klei Entertainment and Endnight Games developed Don’t Starve Together and The Forest, respectively.

Altogether, there are more than 500 titles discount; see the full list here. The sales run until February 5th.

Image credit: Square Enix

Related Articles

News

Jan 22, 2020

6:28 PM EST

EA is discontinuing its Tetris games on Android and iOS

News

Jan 16, 2020

3:47 PM EST

PlayStation to start bringing games to PC, beginning with Horizon Zero Dawn: report

News

Jan 20, 2020

7:03 AM EST

Sony running ‘Save up to 50 percent’ sale on the PlayStation Store

News

Jan 14, 2020

7:03 PM EST

PlayStation 2019 ‘Wrap-Up’ looks back at this past year in gaming

Comments