Google’s Not Pink Pixelbook Go is now available in Canada

The Not Pink Pixelbook Go is only available in three configurations.
You can get the Not Pink Chromebook with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage for $1,149 CAD, or with an i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $1,349. Lastly, you can buy the Not Pink colour variant with an i7 processor, 16GB of RAM variant with 256GB of storage for $1,849.
The Not Pink Pixelbook Go features a very light off-pink colour that’s almost white. The keys are slightly darker with the bottom featuring a coral colour similar to the Google Home Mini.
Google revealed the Pixelbook Go on October 15th, with the black variant of the device releasing on November 4th. It took the company a bit more than a month to start selling the i7 variant and over two months to launch the Not Pink variant.
Source: Google
