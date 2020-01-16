PREVIOUS|
Canadian auto parts maker Magna cuts ties with Lyft

The company was working with Lyft to develop self-driving technology

Jan 16, 2020

4:41 PM EST

Canadian auto parts maker Magna International has severed its ties with ride-sharing company Lyft.

The two companies were previously working together on self-driving technology, but due to lower sales expectations Magna has broken the deal and started working on driver assistance tech instead, reports Reuters.

Magna thinks that it will be able to find more success in the near future selling driver assistance related tech instead of self-driving.

Don Walker, Magna’s chief executive also said on a conference call that the automotive industry is beginning to get more realistic regarding how far away self-driving cars are.

Source: Reuters

