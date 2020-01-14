Sidewalk Labs wants to incorporate Google’s Canadian headquarters into smart city

Alphabet-owned Sidewalk Labs wants to incorporate Google’s Canadian headquarters into its smart city project in the Waterfront area of downtown Toronto.
The Google sister company has been working with Waterfront Toronto on the project for two years now.
“We’re in discussions with Waterfront Toronto as well as with Google and Alphabet about if we can move it over to Quayside,” Sidewalk Labs CEO Dan Doctoroff said at a meeting hosted by the Toronto Board of Trade, as reported by The Financial Post.
Approvals from the city of Toronto and Waterfront Toronto are still ongoing. Sidewalk Labs hopes to receive all of the approvals from both parties by this time next year.
Waterfront Toronto gave tentative approval to the project in October 2019 after Sidewalk agreed to change its original plans, including the decision to put all data collected from the smart city into an ‘Urban Data Trust.’
The project will now go through a formal evaluation and more public consultations before a final vote on March 31, 2020.
Source: The Financial Post
