The developer behind Fornite’s online gaming store is doing better than many expected.
The Epic Games Store has amassed more than 108 million users, according to the company’s press release. This is impressive considering the Epic Games Store only launched at the end of December 2018.
Additionally, it’s possible that Epic’s store has an even larger membership than Valve’s competing PC gaming store, ‘Steam,’ which reported 90 million users January 2019, although the company has yet to release new stats.
A lot of Epic’s success comes from Fortnite. The Epic Games Store has accumulated $680 million USD (roughly 887 million CAD) in revenue and says that $251 million (roughly 327 million CAD) of these sales represent third-party games. This number doesn’t include any coupons that the company has provided, nor does it include any deals or promotions. Further, the North Carolina-based company says that it has offered $23 million (roughly 30 million CAD) in coupons and discounts toward game sales.
Additionally, the digital storefront offered 73 free titles and more than 200 million free games were claimed.
The most active players were in the U.S., with only 2.71 percent of active players found in Canada.
Epic also says the average user rating across free games was 80 percent.
The most popular games this year were World War Z, Satisfactory (early access), Dauntless, Untitled Goose Game, The Outer Worlds, Borderlands 3, Metro Exodus, The Division 2 and Control. However, Epic didn’t state how much money each game made.
While the Epic Games Store is doing well, it still has a long way to go before it catches up to the Steam digital storefront’s revenue. In 2019, Valve is estimated to have made more than $4 billion (5.2 billion CAD) in revenue, and that number doesn’t include microtransactions or downloadable content like expansion passes.
Source: Epic Games Store Via: The Verge
