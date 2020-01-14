Bell MTS expands fibre broadband connections to Flin Flon, Manitoba

Bell MTS, a BCE subsidiary that operates in Manitoba, announced an expansion of its all-fibre broadband network to Flin Flon, Manitoba.
The carrier says the expansion will bring Bell’s Gigabit Fibe internet speeds and next-generation Fibe TV service to around 2,800 residences and businesses through the Manitoba city.
“Our commitment to invest a billion dollars in modernizing Manitoba’s communications infrastructure continues to contribute to new economic and social opportunities in Northern Manitoba and other locations throughout the province,” said Dan McKeen, vice chair of Bell MTS and Western Canada, in a press release.
Bell says residents can expect to have access to Gigabit Fibe Internet, Whole Home Wi-Fi and Fibe TV this summer.
“This investment from Bell MTS will provide meaningful economic benefits for our community and help ensure that Flin Flon will continue to prosper into the future,” said Cal Huntley, the mayor of Flin Flon, in the press release.
The construction of the Flin Flon fibre project will begin in March. Bell MTS has also brought direct fibre links to other communities throughout the province.
Source: Bell MTS
Comments