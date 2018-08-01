News
Bell MTS to expand fibre broadband network in Winkler, Manitoba

Approximately 4,000 more residences and businesses will be able to connect to Bell’s fibre network in the city

Aug 1, 2018

4:29 PM EDT

Bell MTS

Regional telecom service provider Bell MTS has announced that an additional 4,000 residences and businesses in Winkler, Manitoba will soon be able to connect to the carrier’s fibre broadband network.

According to an August 1st, 2018 media release, the planned network expansion will mean that a total of 5,000 locations across the City of Winkler will eventually be able to access the carriers’ fibre to the premises (FTTP) network.

Dan McKeen, the vice chair of Bell MTS and western Canada, said that the network expansion in Winkler is part of a five-year, $1 billion investment in Manitoba’s network infrastructure.

“The expansion of the Bell MTS all-fibre network will continue to be a major contributor to ongoing economic growth in the region,” said McKeen, in the same August 1st media release.

Bell MTS’s FTTP network delivers Bell’s Fibe Gigabit internet with download speeds of up to 940Mbps.

Bell MTS said that the goal is to eventually deliver speeds of up to 40Gbps.

Source: Bell MTS

