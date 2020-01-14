Starbucks opens its 1st ever Canadian Pickup store in Toronto

Starbucks found a way to go even more digital.
On February 4th 2020, Starbucks will open its first-ever Canadian Pickup store in Toronto’s Commerce Court. The Pickup store is made for customers who prefer to ‘Mobile Order & Pay’ with the Starbucks app, as the only way to order from this store is through the app.
This Starbucks location is small and doesn’t offer any seating, but it still features the full beverage and food assortment menu that is available at other Starbucks cafés.
Additionally, for the first time ever in Canada, customers will know exactly how much longer they’ll have to wait through digital screens.
Starbucks hopes to modernize the customer experience in stores, which is why the Starbucks Pickup is so important to the company, it says.
This is the first Starbucks Pickup store in Canada and only the second in the world.
The Starbucks Pickup store is located at 25 King Street West in Toronto, and will be open from Monday to Friday 6:00am to 6:00pm.
