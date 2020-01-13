PREVIOUS|
Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone might be called the Galaxy Z Flip

It looks like Samsung may not use the 'Fold' label this time

Jan 13, 2020

A new leak suggests that Samsung may be calling its reported clamshell foldable phone the Galaxy Z Flip.

Notable leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) tweeted a mockup logo of the upcoming phone, which was previously rumoured to be called the Fold 2 or Bloom.

The name would make sense, since the device is a flip phone that folds in the Z axis, as noted by Engadget.

There isn’t much information about the foldable smartphone, but it may feature an external fingerprint reader, a hole-punch camera and a small external display for notifications. Similar to Motorola’s new RAZR, Samsung’s device will focus on fitting a smartphone into a small design rather than trying to maximize screen area.

The device is expected to be revealed with the rumoured S20 lineup next month at Samsung’s Unpacked event on February 11th.

It should be noted that nothing has been confirmed, and we’ll likely get more information at the event next month.

Source: UniverseIce Via: Engadget 

