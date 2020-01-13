There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
New
- $25 Unlimited talk text & data plan for 2 months instead of $45 regularly
- Free SIM card with $50+ Top up voucher purchase
Ongoing
- $20 off any phone with $50+ Top up voucher purchase
Bell
New
- Reduced/Removed monthly credit offer on select smartphones
- Removed 5GB data option on all Connect Everything share plans (main regions – still available in MB/SK)
- Basic Phone 45 plan and BYOD – Promo 38 plan now include 2GB instead of 1GB data (QC)
- Updated Family savings offer: $10 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan – was $15 off (all regions)
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- $10/mo. off BYO option on Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $20/mo. off Premium, Premium+ and Ultra options on Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $40+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- Promo prepaid plans with unlimited Canada talk & text + 500MB for $40/mo. or unlimited Canada talk & text plus 2GB data for $50/mo.
Chatr
Ongoing
- 2GB of data on $40 and $50 Nationwide Talk, Text & Data plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
Ongoing
- $35 credit for both when referring a friend after they join (normally $25 each)
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans plus Eastlink customers get an extra 1GB bonus
Fido
Ongoing
- $65 bill credit with new phone activation on a 2-year voice and data plan
- Double data offer on 1GB, 2GB, 3GB and 4GB plans (all regions except QC)
- Double data offer on 1GB and 2GB plans, and 2GB bonus on 6GB plan (QC)
- 1 month of service free with 6GB + 2GB bonus and with 10GB BYO plans (QC)
- Extra $2/mo. off BYO 1GB + 1GB data plan or $3/mo. off BYO 2GB + 2GB data plan compared to Small on top of usual $10/mo. off (QC)
- $5/mo. off 10GB plan in MB & SK or $10/mo. off in QC compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off Unlimited Talk & Text plan with PPU data plan in QC compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
New
- New Promo Freedom 6GB + 4GB bonus plan
- Updated offer: Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $15/mo. off when activating on a $70+ plan for 24 months (was $20/mo. off on a $75+ plan)
Ongoing
- Double data on $15, $25 and $35 Freedom plans
- 4GB bonus data on Freedom 2GB, 3GB and 5GB plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $10/mo. off when activating a $60+ plan for 12 months
Koodo Mobile
New
- Updated data inclusions and prices on select postpaid plans
- $10/mo. off for 12 months on the $75 prepaid plan with promo code KOODOFFER (MB/SK)
- 2GB bonus data on the $55 2GB and the $60 4GB prepaid plans (QC)
Ongoing
- $50 Visa gift card on the LG X Power 3 with activation on the Tab
- $5/mo. off $35 PPU data plan in QC compared to other regions
- $105/mo. off 10GB plan in MB & SK or $10/mo. off in QC compared to other regions
- $5/month credit on the $25 and $35 Prepaid plans – offer not combinable with 2GB bonus on $35 prepaid plan (QC)
- $10/mo. off for 12 months on the $60+ prepaid plans with promo code KOODOFFER (QC)
Lucky Mobile
Ongoing
- $25 referral credit via $5/month credits for 5 months
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Unlimited Canada-wide Minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “$15/30 Days” promo plan with 100 Canada mins
- “$40/30 Days” promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 2GB data
- $10 account bonus with $100 top up
- Free shipping on all phones
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- Save with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- Reduced monthly credit offer on select smartphones
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
- Updated Family savings offer: $10 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
Ongoing
- $65 bill credit with new phone activation on a 2-year Infinite plan
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Edge Financing
- $10/mo. off all 20GB Infinite plans (main regions)
- First month of service FREE with BYO smartphone (QC)
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
SaskTel
Ongoing
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan ($25 off total)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- Updated offer: $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate
Ongoing
- $65 bill credit offer over 2 months when activating or upgrading a phone online
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- 1GB bonus data and unlimited minutes on the Nationwide Talk, Text and Data 55 prepaid plan OR unlimited minutes on the Nationwide Talk, Text and Data 65 prepaid plan
- Bonus Manitoba minutes on Texting 15 and on Talk & Text 25 prepaid plans (MB)
Videotron
Ongoing
- Customers who BYO phone get 1 month of service FREE on any Zen plan
- Double data on the 1GB and 2GB Basic plans
Virgin Mobile
Ongoing
- $60 bill credit with new phone activation on a 2-year plan
- Double data offer on the 1GB, 2GB, 3GB and 4GB plans (all regions except QC)
- Double data offer on the 1GB, 2GB and 4GB plans (QC)
- 1 month of service free with 4GB + 4GB bonus and with 10GB BYO plans (QC)
- $5/mo. off the PPU data plan with unlimited minutes in QC compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off 10GB plan in MB & SK or $10/mo. off in QC compared to other regions
- Extra $2/mo. off BYO 1GB + 1GB data plan or $3/mo. off BYO 2GB + 2GB data plan compared to Silver on top of usual $10/mo. off (QC)
