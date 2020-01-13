Shaw Q1 2020: Freedom Mobile adds 57,900 total wireless subscribers

Shaw Communication’s Freedom Mobile added 57,900 wireless subscribers in Q1 2020, amounting to a total of 1,716,096 wireless subscribers.
In its earnings report released on January 13th, the regional carrier elaborated on that number as 66,900 net postpaid additions and 9,000 net prepaid losses.
“The increase in the postpaid subscriber base reflects continued customer demand for the Big Gig data centric and Absolute Zero pricing and packaging options. The decrease in the prepaid customer base reflects higher churn due to increased competitive activity,” the carrier explained in its report.
In its first quarter, Shaw reported a wireless postpaid churn rate of 1.5 percent, while it was 1.28 percent in Q1 2019. Churn rate is the rate at which a subscriber leaves a carrier to go to its competitor.
“As the competitive landscape in wireless continues to intensify and evolve, our positioning in the market remains strong,” Shaw’s CEO Brad Shaw said in the report.
The carrier said its Average Billing Per User (ABPU) for Q1 was $43.60 in the first quarter, while it was $41.73 in Q1 2019. Shaw said its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) was $38.76, which is a slight increase from the $38.39 reported in Q1 2019.
“Wireless service revenue for the three-month period increased 18.1 percent to $196 million over the comparable period in fiscal 2019 due to an increased subscriber base and growing penetration of Big Gig data plans,” the carrier wrote.
The carrier said in its earnings call that it expects its ARPU growth percentage in 2020 to exceed what it was in 2019. It also said that it is operating as expected and that Q1 2020 was right on track.
