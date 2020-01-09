Telus and its sub-brand Koodo now support eSIM, the company confirmed to MobileSyrup.
eSIM technology is the ability to download a virtual SIM card instead of using a physical one, which is especially useful in Canada considering most smartphones that launch here only features a single SIM slot. eSIMs allow users with devices that feature a single slot to use that physical slot for business or while travelling.
Both prepaid and postpaid customers will be able to purchase an eSIM for their devices, which cost $20 CAD.
For iOS users, you’ll only have the option to add an eSIM as a secondary line. However, Android users can add an eSIM as either a secondary or primary line (unless your device lacks a physical slot.)
The phones that support eSIM are as follows:
- Apple iPhone XR
- Apple iPhone XS Max & Apple iPhone XS
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro & Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Apple iPhone 11
- Google Pixel 3a & 3a XL
- Google Pixel 4 & 4 XL
- Motorola Razr
We have a full list of all the devices, including smartwatches and tablets that support eSIM, here.
Bell was the first carrier to support eSIM technology in Canada with the iPhone XS back in 2018, with Rogers following a year afterwards.
