Here’s how to use an eSIM with Bell and Virgin Mobile

Now that the public version of iOS 12.1 is out in the wild, eSIM support is available with Apple’s iPhone XS, XS Max, XR and even the recently revealed 2018 iPad Pro (which launches on November 7th).
As it stands now, Bell, along with flanker brand Virgin Mobile, are the only carriers that have launched support for eSIM technology with Apple’s 2018 line-up of smartphones. That said, Rogers, Bell and Telus offer eSIM plans for the LTE version of the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 3.
Though it might not seem like it at the outset, eSIM technology is versatile, removing the need for a physical SIM card and allowing users to store two carrier profiles simultaneously on a single device, which can then be switched on the fly.
According to Bell, here’s how to set up an eSIM with the carrier:
Bell says that a second line eSIM must be activated in-store and currently can’t be activated online.
Next, you’ll need to scan a QR code to download the eSIM profile by navigating to ‘Settings,’ then ‘Cellular’ and finally, ‘Add Cellular Plan.’
Bell says the QR code that activates your plan is then available in-store or online by navigating to bell.ca/esim or virginmobile.ca/esim.
Note: The above Bell eSIM link is currently down, though the carrier says it should be working again soon.
