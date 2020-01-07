Samsung’s ‘Ballie’ aims to be your supportive robot companion

Samsung has implemented its vision of robots as life companions with the unveiling of its supportive ‘Ballie’ robot assistant at CES in Las Vegas.
Ballie is a small rolling robot that aims to support and understand its user. It’s designed to react to users’ needs and is actively helpful around the house.
The robot is meant to be a fitness assistant and a mobile interface that can find solutions for people’s changing needs. The tech giant says Ballie does all of this while addressing data protection and privacy standards.
“We see on-device AI as central to truly personalized experiences. On-device AI puts you in control of your information and protects your privacy, while still delivering the power of personalization,” said Sebastian Seung, the chief research scientist at Samsung Electronics, in a press release.
Seung says that artificial intelligence is the future of personalized care. Samsung did not provide a release data or information about pricing.
Image credit: Samsung
Source: Samsung
