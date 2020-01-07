Charmin shows off a concept toilet paper delivery bot at CES

The future is here folks. Toilet paper company owned by P&G has shown off a tiny two-wheeled ‘Rollbot’ that delivers toilet paper to you.
The bot is really tiny, and a single roll of TP can sit on its head.
You control it from an app on your phone with a virtual joysticks and a few buttons.
Truth be told, this is the cutest robot that I’ve ever seen, but I don’t know if it will ever make it out of concept stage. I don’t even know how you would use it effectively. Do you just leave it in a closet with the door ajar so it can push its way out and deliver you a roll? How do you control it from the bathroom throne if you can’t see where it’s going?
There are a lot of questions still up in the air about this tiny little bot. Again, I kind of want one…
